Man leads deputies on chase, caught sitting on toilet inside Coweta grocery store

A group of deputies searching for a suspect that led them on a chase got quite the surprise when they caught up to him.

On Monday, just after 8:30 p.m., Coweta County deputies were patrolling the area of West Highway 16 and the Bypass when they were notified by Flock cameras of a vehicle, where the driver had a suspended license and warrants with the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the tag displayed was on a red Saturn car but the tag came back to a Honda CR-V.

According to authorities, deputies remembered that when they ran the tag, it was from a home where the driver, Thommiaston Battle, 30, lived and the tag was on a different vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Battle’s license was suspended and he had two active warrants for failure to appear.

Coweta County authorities said as they attempted to stop Battle, he drove along Macedonia Road, speeding past deputies and abruptly stopping on a dead-end road. Deputies said Battle hopped out of the car and began running.

Battle reportedly ran up a hill that goes to the Little Giant grocery store. Once deputies entered the store, managers reportedly told them they spotted Battle come in quickly but did not see where he went.

A manager told deputies that someone had been in the restrooms for quite some time. When deputies walked into the restroom, they said a person in the last stall matched what Battle was wearing.

Officials yelled out for Battle to come out, but said he refused and stated that he was “using the restroom.” Deputies said they told him to come out again, and Battle stated that he would unlock the door and show them that he was using the restroom and could not come out.

Deputies unlocked the door and found Battle sitting on the toilet. Coweta authorities pulled Battle’s pants up and arrested him.

Battle reportedly told deputies that he ran because “he was scared of law enforcement and knew his license was not valid.”

He was booked into the Coweta County Jail and charged with driving on a suspended license, brake light violation, concealing the identity of a vehicle, no proof of insurance, stop sign violation, operating a vehicle without a valid tag, fleeing/attempting to elude police and obstruction of law enforcement.

