Man known as ‘Belltown Hellcat’ sued by City of Seattle for late-night antics

The City of Seattle is suing a 20-year-old man known as the “Belltown Hellcat.”

The Seattle City Attorney’s Office has spent months gathering videos posted on social media showing the driver tearing around Seattle streets in the late night and early morning hours and revving the engine in his tiger-striped 2023 Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT.

Officials say his street demonstrations are illegal and he’s ignoring restrictions already handed down when he was charged with two counts of reckless driving on March 27.

Miles Hudson’s Instagram page is filled with photos and videos that are now being used against him.

They say the evidence shows him breaking the law, terrorizing the streets and now, disobeying all the rules that were set the last time he was in court.

Last month, Seattle Municipal Court imposed conditions of release in the reckless driving case, one of which was that Hudson was not to drive the Charger. Later that month, an Instagram video showed Hudson in the passenger seat of his car with a woman behind the wheel, speeding through yellow and red lights in Downtown Seattle, according to court documents.

According to the lawsuit, Hudson could face thousands of dollars in fines.