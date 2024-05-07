Man knocks on door, tries to sexually assault 81-year-old with Alzheimer’s, CA cops say

A man was arrested after he was accused of trying to rape an 81-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s, California officials said.

On April 29, the man identified as Walker Gabriel Munoz, 22, knocked on the woman’s Pacoima apartment door and she let him in, according to a news release by Los Angeles police.

When inside, Munoz physically attacked the woman and tried to sexually assault her, police said. The attack was recorded on a home security camera, authorities said.

The woman was sent to a local hospital for a sexual assault exam, police said.

Munoz was arrested on May 3 and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on a charge of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing and police ask anyone with information to call 818-834-3115.

Pacoima is about a 30-mile drive northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

