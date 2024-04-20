Man kills self after shooting deputy at Lake Norman home, sheriff says

A man in a Lake Norman home exchanged repeated gunfire with law enforcement officers Saturday morning, injuring a deputy before apparently shooting himself, sheriff’s investigators said.

Officers swarmed the area after someone called 911 to report a man “acting crazy” in the home at 113 Northampton Drive about 7:40 a.m., according to an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office news release.

That’s off Langtree Road in southern Iredell County, off Interstate 77 exit 31.

A robot sent into the home by officers found 27-year-old Dylan Rober Maslon dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs room, sheriff’s officials said.

Maslon “brandished a knife” at the first firefighters to arrive at the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The firefighters retreated from the home and called in deputies.

Deputies heard yelling inside and were shot at when they entered the home, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in the release.

The deputies returned fire, sought cover and tried to talk to the man, only to have more shots fired at them, Campbell said.

The man shot a deputy who was treated at a hospital and was expected to soon be released, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team went to the home, while Mooresville Police established a perimeter, Campbell said.

Shots were then fired at law enforcement vehicles as deputies urged the man to stop shooting and leave the home. They then deployed the robot into the home.

“Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team members immediately entered the home and attempted to provide medical care,” Campbell said. “The suspect was deceased.”

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate, which is standard protocol when officers exchange gunfire with someone, Campbell said.

Maslon was free on bond awaiting trial on charges of assault on a governmental official and felony breaking or entering to terrorize or injure, according to the sheriff’s office. Details of the case were unavailable Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.