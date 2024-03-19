Man kills mom and asks police when he can collect life insurance, Pennsylvania cops say

A Pennsylvania man is accused of killing his mother then asking police when he could collect insurance money, news outlets reported.

David Michael Lombardo, 43, was charged with criminal homicide, according to a criminal docket.

On the morning of March 15, police were called to a home in Clearfield Borough, for a reported cardiac incident, according to an arrest affidavit, WJAC reported. When they arrived, they found 69-year-old Paula Lombardo “ice cold and stiff as a board” on her bed.

Investigators spoke to several people who were at the home when she died.

Witnesses told police that Paula Lombardo seemed OK on Thursday, March 14, as late as 5 p.m. when someone saw her eating dinner, the Progress News reported.

When she was found the next day, court documents said she was fully clothed, with shoes on, face down in pillows in the middle of her bed, according to WTAJ.

Officers and witnesses said they found the placement of Paula Lombardo’s body “suspicious” because she had Parkinson’s Disease and a “deep brain stimulator” implanted inside her head, which caused mobility issues, WJAC reported.

Police interviewed her son David Lombardo, who told them he woke up at 6:30 a.m. Friday and spoke to his mother before a nurse arrived, the Progress News reported.

Around 7 a.m., one of the witnesses arrived at the home and found Paula Lombardo in her room not breathing, the news outlet reported.

The witness told police that she told David Lombardo his mother wasn’t breathing and he said he had to use the restroom. After four to five minutes, he checked on his mother, said she was cold and walked away and told the witness to call someone, the Progress News reported.

When talking with police, David Lombardo showed little emotion and asked when he could get his mother’s death certificate for life insurance and to access her bank account, court documents said, according to WTAJ.

He also admitted to trying to move her body after she was found, police said, according to WJAC.

Paula Lombardo’s cause of death was determined to be asphyxiation, WTAJ reported. Police said they believe David Lombardo smothered her then placed her on the bed.

In addition to criminal homicide, he is charged with aggravated assault,, strangulation, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, abuse of corpse, recklessly endangering another person, court records show.

Attorney information for David Lombardo was not listed in court records.

Clearfield Borough is in central Pennsylvania, about an 115-mile drive east of Pittsburgh.

14-year-old stabbed while protecting mom from home intruder, Washington police say

Dad killed child months before reporting him missing, officials say. He’s found guilty

25-year-old son shoots and kills mother at their shared home, Missouri cops say