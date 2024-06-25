Man kills 3, heads to Georgia to kill another, dies in shootout with Florida deputies, officials say

A man who deputies say killed three women in Florida is dead after he fired shots at deputies.

The Bradenton Police Department, sharing information on Facebook from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, identified 28-year-old Javontee Brice as the man behind the killings.

Bradenton is about 45 miles south of Tampa on Florida’s Gulf coast.

Deputies responded to a Motel 6 in Bradenton around 9:15 p.m. Monday, the post said. When they arrived, they found a 48-year-old woman dead of a gunshot wound. Witnesses told investigators Brice came to the motel, shot his mother and left.

BPD said around 9:40 p.m., deputies were dispatched to another shooting in Palmetto, where a 29-year-old woman was shot while sitting in a parked SUV. She died about an hour later and witnesses identified Brice as the person who shot her.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies then learned about another woman shot just after 10 p.m. in Bradenton. BPD said officers learned that Brice was also the suspect in this shooting, where the woman later died at a local hospital.

MCSO detectives learned that Brice was traveling to Georgia, intending to kill another person, the post said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

A statewide BOLO was issued for Brice’s vehicle and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Brice. Hamilton County is just west of Columbia County.

BPD said around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, Brice was shot an killed after he fired shots at HCSO deputies.

Manatee County deputies are expected to hold a briefing at 10:30 a.m. about the investigations. We will update this story with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.