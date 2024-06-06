Man who killed woman in 2002 crash jailed again after third drinking and driving incident

STAUNTON — As a young man, Kevin M. Smith was just 18 years old when charged with malicious wounding in Staunton in the summer of 2001. A few months later that same year, he picked up his first conviction for driving under the influence.

After being granted bond and waiting for his trial on the malicious wounding charge, Smith's legal troubles grew in 2002 when he loaded up on alcohol and again got behind the wheel, this time with four passengers, including an 18-year-old woman, Donna R. Madrid, according to a News Leader article.

While on Mount Solon Road in Augusta County, Smith was speeding when he crashed a sport utility vehicle into a fence, flipping it three times before it came to rest in a field. Three of the passengers were ejected, including Madrid, who was killed. Smith's blood-alcohol content (BAC) was .10 percent (.08 percent is considered to be driving under the influence in Virginia). Authorities also found several empty beer cans in the SUV.

The crash resulted in a number of charges being lodged against Smith, who was still 18 at the time. He was charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter, along with driving under the influence (second offense), underage possession of alcohol, and driving on a suspended license in Augusta County.

In separate sentencing hearings in Staunton and the county, at the age of 19, Smith was given 12 years behind bars on the manslaughter charge and three years for the malicious wounding, leaving him with a total of 15 years in prison. He was eventually released from the Virginia Department of Corrections in 2015.

After leaving prison, Smith said in court Wednesday that he got married and also landed a steady job at the Hershey plant in Stuarts Draft. But not all was rosy following his release from prison, court records show. Smith, who has two children and three stepchildren, picked up driving infractions in 2017 for speeding, driving with a suspended license, and failing to properly secure a child. In 2018, he was convicted of being drunk in public in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court.

Then, on July 4, Smith said he got into an argument with his wife over a dirty vehicle. "Things got a little heated," he said Wednesday in Augusta County Circuit Court.

Smith, now 41, said he hopped in a vehicle and was driving in Augusta County when pulled over by a deputy, resulting in his latest charge for driving while intoxicated. His BAC was .16 percent, twice Virginia's legal limit to drive, according to Augusta County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Holly Rasheed.

Prior to being sentenced Wednesday on the drunk driving charge, Smith's defense attorney, Dana Cormier, argued his client was no longer the same person who made a deadly decision more than 20 years ago. "He was an immature man who made a terrible mistake, and he paid for that mistake," Cormier said.

But Rasheed said Smith continues to make poor decisions when it comes to alcohol and driving, and said spending more than a dozen years in prison for killing another person should have been enough of a deterrent.

"He's still being a bad driver," Rasheed said.

Circuit Judge Shannon Sherrill sentenced Smith to five years in prison, suspending two years and eight months, leaving him with two years and four months to serve.

Smith's license to drive was also revoked indefinitely, and he was placed on three years of probation following his release.

