Man killed in weekend shooting at Dayton bar identified

A man is dead after a shooting at a Dayton bar over the weekend.

Aaron Tigner, 28, was identified as the victim in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As previously reported, Ppe and medics were called out to the area of Partners in the 400 block of Patterson Road around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

When officers got on the scene, they found a male who had been shot.

Tigner was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

This shooting is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.








