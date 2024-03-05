WAYNESBORO — Authorities have identified an elderly man who was killed in a fire Sunday afternoon in Augusta County just outside of Waynesboro.

Mark Obaugh, 73, died at the scene, according to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith. A second victim was hospitalized.

Bryan Mace, deputy chief of operations for Augusta County Fire-Rescue, said the fire was called in Sunday at approximately 1:20 p.m. at 278 Beagle Gap Run.

One person was killed Sunday, March 3, 2024, in a fire at 278 Beagle Gap Run in Waynesboro, authorities said.

Mace said the fire was contained to a bedroom, and said there was some heat and smoke damage throughout the home. "But very minimal," he said. "Most of the fire damage was in the room of origin, which was the bedroom." Obaugh was located in the bedroom, he said.

A woman was also hospitalized with smoke inhalation, according to the deputy chief.

Mace said Tuesday that a cause had yet to be determined, but said at this point the fire appears to be accidental.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office also responded to the scene and is investigating, according to Corinne Geller, the public relations director for Virginia State Police.

"At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature," Geller said Monday.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Man killed in Waynesboro fire on Sunday identified by authorities