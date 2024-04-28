Man killed visiting northeast Fresno home, suspect arrested

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed early Sunday morning while visiting a home in Fresno, and the suspect who allegedly shot him has been arrested, the Fresno Police Department announced.

Police say just before 1 a.m. they responded to the 2900 block of Pryor Drive near Richelle Avenue after being notified by a person inside the home that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, responding officers say they removed everyone from the house and searched for the victim. They found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound who inevitably died at the scene.

Investigators located lots of evidence at the scene and report the suspect was arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Detectives say the victim was visiting the home and had a prior familiarity with the people in the house, including the suspect. They add an altercation ensued before the shooting and that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Police are actively investigating this incident and ask anyone with any additional information to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 600-7000.

