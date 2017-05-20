Man killed in unprovoked stabbing on Maryland campus: police

(Reuters) - A man was fatally stabbed on the College Park campus of the University of Maryland early Saturday morning in what police said was an unprovoked attack caught on video.

University police arrested a suspect soon after the stabbing, based on witnesses identifying him as the man who assaulted the victim at about 3:05 a.m., University of Maryland police said in a statement on the department's website. Charges against the suspect are pending and an investigation is underway.

The stabbing, which authorities described as random, was captured by surveillance cameras, a spokeswoman for the university police said. The victim was found on a campus sidewalk with serious injuries.

Police have not yet identified the suspect or the victim, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.





(Reporting By Frank McGurty in New York; editing by Grant McCool)