Man killed after trying to move energized power lines in Livingston Parish, sheriff says

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies are investigating after a man was killed after trying to move energized power lines.

On Thursday, May 23, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Burgess Road after a body was found at this location. Jarod Schoeffel, 39 was found in a wooded area, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Entergy crews were working a call for service due to a power outage. Officials said Schoeffel was found near power lines and next to his ATV. Investigators believe Schoeffel tried to move low-lying power lines while they were energized.

The Livingston Parish Coroner was called to the scene and the preliminary determination of death was accidental, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

