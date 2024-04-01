Man killed, teenage girl injured in double shooting in northwest Atlanta, police investigating
The Atlanta Police are investigating a deadly shooting that also left a teenager injured.
On Sunday night, police said they were called out to a shooting on James Jackson Parkway.
Police confirmed that a 34-year-old man was shot at that location.
First responders attempted CPR on the man but he died from his injuries.
Police said a teenage girl was also shot.
The teen walked into a fire station on Hollywood Road with two gunshot wounds to the shoulder.
Police said she was taken to Grady and she is stable.
At this time, there are no details on what led to the shooting.
Police said the suspected vehicle was a dark-colored SUV.
