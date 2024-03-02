Man killed in stabbing, police investigating

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police investigated a stabbing early Saturday that killed one person.

The incident happened in the 4900 block of North Ursula Street.

The victim, an adult man, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, and police were working to develop suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

