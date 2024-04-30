Man killed in single-car accident near West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man in his 20s died early Tuesday in a crash at Indiana 26 and Klondike Road, according to Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office received the report of the crash about 3:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to police bulletins.

The sheriff's office is preparing a news release with the factual circumstances about the accident.

Meanwhile, Costello is attempting to locate the man's next of kin to positively identify the victim. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

This story will be updated.

