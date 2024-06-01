Man killed in shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood

Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Sheraden neighborhood.

Police say officers were sent to the 600 block of Sherwood Avenue around 10 p.m. for three ShotSpotter alerts totaling 17 rounds.

Officers found a man lying in the grass, shot in the chest and leg. Medics treated him on scene and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say shell casings were recovered at the scene, and detectives are reviewing video footage. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

