Man killed in shooting at hotel near Busch Gardens; search for suspect underway

Man killed in shooting at hotel near Busch Gardens; search for suspect underway

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting a man at the Rodeway Inn near Busch Gardens on Saturday, the Tampa Police Department announced.

Officers were called to 2307 East Busch Boulevard for reports of a “disturbance.”

Police said the victim and the suspect had gotten into a dispute that escalated to a shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

While TPD is searching for the suspect, officers believe they two knew each other and the shooting was not a random incident.

Florida rapper Julio Foolio believed dead, 3 injured in shooting at Tampa Holiday Inn

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or share tips via Tip411.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.