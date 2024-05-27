Man killed after scooter hits vehicle in New Castle on Sunday, Delaware State Police say

A man was killed after the scooter he was riding struck a vehicle in New Castle on Sunday, Delaware State Police said.

The accident occurred at 8:46 p.m. on New Castle Avenue at the intersection with Memorial Drive.

A man was riding a Tifgalop K-8 electric scooter traveling southbound on New Castle Avenue toward Memorial Drive when the front of the scooter struck the right side of a 2015 Honda Accord, which was attempting to make a left turn onto Memorial from the northbound left lane of New Castle, police said in a new release.

Police said the driver of the Honda was unable to see the scooter since the area was dark at the time of the crash and the scooter had insufficient lighting. The driver of the scooter was not wearing a safety helmet or reflective clothing, police said.

The man riding the scooter was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld until his family is notified, police said.

The driver of the Honda, a 50-year-old woman from Wilmington, was transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

The roadway was closed for about three hours while police investigated.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call state police at 302-365-8486. Information also can be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Man killed in scooter accident in New Castle on Sunday: Police