Man killed Saturday at Pioneer Square landmark

The Seattle Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night in Pioneer Square’s Sinking Ship Garage.

Police and fire responded to the Sinking Ship Garage near Occidental Avenue South and Yesler Way around 11:15 p.m.

On the lower level of the parking garage, they found a man unresponsive after being shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.