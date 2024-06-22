Man killed in Sacramento shooting near Granite Park, police say

(FOX40.COM) — A man was killed in Sacramento on Friday evening during a shooting near Granite Park, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened on Cucamonga Avenue just before 5:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital. Moments later, police learned the man had died.

Police added that no suspect information is available at this time.

Homicide detectives remain at the scene gathering information.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

