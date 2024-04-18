Man killed in RV park shooting involving Pueblo police officers. Here's what we know

A man was killed in a shooting involving police officers at an RV park in Pueblo Wednesday afternoon.

Pueblo police responded to reports of animal cruelty at Fort's RV Park at Lake and Streator avenues around 2 p.m. Police confronted the suspect and informed him they had a warrant for his arrest, according to Pueblo police spokesperson Sgt. Frank Ortega.

At that point, shots were fired, Ortega said. The suspect — who has not yet been publicly identified — was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

No police officers were injured during the shooting.

A Pueblo police officer stands near a police SUV at Fort's RV Park on Lake Avenue while police investigate a shooting involving police officers on April 17, 2024.

Details of the shooting, including whether the suspect fired or aimed a gun at the responding police officers, are part of the ongoing investigation, Ortega said.

Two officers have been placed on paid administrative leave and the incident is now being investigated by the 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team.

The identities of the officers involved have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back at chieftain.com for updates.

