Man killed in rollover crash in eastern Shasta County on Monday

A Washington state resident was killed Monday when the vehicle he was driving "at a high rate of speed" in Shasta County went out of control and rolled multiple times, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 52-year-old driver of the 1996 Ford Explorer was driving west on Highway 44 when the motorist lost control of the SUV shortly before 2:30 p.m., the CHP said. The crash happened in Shasta County, in a rural area east of Highway 89.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, the CHP said. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said. The incident is still under investigation and the agency is asking anyone with information about it to call 530-225-0500.

The driver's name was not provided because the person's family had not been notified of the death. Monday's fatal crash was at least the second highway death in Shasta County in a month.

Juan Diego Garcia-Mendez, 37, of Saucillo, Chihuahua, Mexico, was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in northern Shasta County on March 22.

Garcia-Mendez was killed when the van he was a passenger in went off Interstate 5 near Castella and crashed into some trees just south of the Crag View Drive exit, according to the CHP.

The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, Jose Sanchez Del Valle, 41, of Tijuana, Mexico, left the scene of the crash, but he was later captured, the CHP said. A total of 16 others were injured in the crash, but they were not named by the CHP and the agency would not say whether anyone was arrested after the crash.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: One killed in rollover crash in eastern Shasta County on Monday