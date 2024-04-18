Man killed in Pueblo officer-involved shooting

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was shot and killed in an incident in Pueblo on Wednesday, April 17, after he allegedly pulled a weapon on Pueblo Police Officers.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to an RV park near Lake Avenue on the city’s south side on a disturbance involving animal cruelty. Officers spoke with the suspect and determined he had a warrant for Failure to Appear.

PPD said when officers attempted to place the suspect in custody, he allegedly pulled a gun from his pocket, and an officer fired at least one shot in response to the perceived threat.

Medical aid was provided to the suspect and he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, PPD said. No officers were injured in the incident.

The 10th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), led by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, will handle the shooting investigation. The involved officers were placed on administrative leave per department protocol.

The suspect will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner after appropriate notifications. The Coroner’s Office will also determine the official cause and manner of death.

