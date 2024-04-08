Man killed pregnant woman, then was seen on video dragging body to alley, IL cops say

An Illinois man was arrested after police say he shot and killed a pregnant woman then dragged her body to an alley.

Dontrell Anderson was arrested in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, on April 5, according to a news release from the Chicago Police Department. He’s charged with first-degree murder and conceal homicidal death.

The charges stem from the Feb. 18 shooting death of 24-year-old Itzel Camarena.

Camarena was found dead with a gunshot wound to the face, according to a report from the Cook County Bureau of Administration.

Police say Anderson strangled and shot Camarena, who was six months pregnant, as she visited him at his family home, according to WLS.

“Our family is shattered,” a GoFundMe set up for Camarena’s family said. “No family should ever have to endure the pain of losing a loved one to such violence.”

Anderson was then seen on surveillance video dragging Camarena’s body and leaving it near a dumpster in an alley, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

“What this individual did is so not fair. Why would he do this to somebody?” Camarena’s aunt, Juanita Sanchez, told WLS.

Anderson appeared in court on April 6 and was remanded, according to court records. An attorney for Anderson was not listed.

