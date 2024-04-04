Man killed in Portsmouth shooting; police searching for person of interest

A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Portsmouth.

Police responded about 1:25 p.m. to the 2800 block of Airline Boulevard near the intersection with Chowan Drive following a report of a person being shot. Officers found Andrese Jennings with a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to identify a person of interest who was seen on surveillance footage. They are also trying to find a white Volkswagen Jetta with a Virginia license plate number of TMK-7068. The individual is a black man who was last seen wearing a military uniform and is believed to go by the name Malik, police said in a news release. Police did not provide a photo from the surveillance video.

A spokesperson with Portsmouth police did not immediately respond to an email question Wednesday evening about why this individual is considered of interest.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

