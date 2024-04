A man was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Portsmouth.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting about 10:16 a.m. in the 1200 block of Duke Street, according to a news release from Portsmouth Police. When they arrived, officers found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police have not released the man’s identity or further information about the shooting.

Cianna Morales, 757-957-1304, cianna.morales@virginiamedia.com