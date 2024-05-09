Man killed by police after firing shots at officers identified

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials shared the name of the man who was killed by police officers after they said he fire shots at them.

On Thursday morning, Portland police said that Richard Shawn Perez, 45, was shot by officers on May 6 after he opened fire on members of PPB’s Special Emergency Response Team who were serving a warrant at a Southeast Portland home.

During the same investigation, two others, Paige E. Smouse, 21, and Kristian M. Nelson, 22, were arrested on robbery charges in relation to a robbery that had taken place earlier that day.

When speaking to a neighbor, she told KOIN 6 News that the house in question was well known to police.

The investigation is still ongoing and authorities ask anyone with information to contact Portland police.

