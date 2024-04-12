Man killed in pickup crash on I-10 in Cathedral City on Thursday identified

A 41-year-old motorist was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Cathedral City, authorities said Friday.

Jason Jester of Indio was fatally injured just before 2 a.m. Thursday on eastbound I-10, roughly a mile east of Palm Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer David Torres said that Jester was driving his Ford F-150 pickup at an undetermined speed in the No. 2 lane when he abruptly “turned to the right and collided into a 2008 Buick Enclave traveling in the No. 3 lane.”

“The Ford continued to the right, onto the right shoulder, where he hit a sign and overturned,” Torres said. “The driver of the Ford was ejected.”

Fire department paramedics arrived less than 15 minutes later and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Torres said the Buick driver, identified only as a 50-year-old Arizona woman, was not injured.

“It is still undetermined whether alcohol or drugs were a factor,” he said.

An autopsy on Jester was pending Friday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP Indio office at 760-772-5300.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Man killed in pickup crash on I-10 Thursday identified