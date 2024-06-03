Man killed, ‘person of interest’ hospitalized from fight by downtown jail, Sacramento police say

A man died and another man was arrested Monday after a fight broke out downtown near the Sacramento County Main Jail, police said.

Officers were called just after 4 a.m. to investigate an assault on the 500 block of I Street, in front of two bail bonds offices. Two men suffered injuries after a fight broke out, according to archived radio dispatches reviewed by The Sacramento Bee.

Investigators found a male “person of interest” suffering “significant injuries” and took him to a hospital, said Officer Cody Tapley, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

UPDATE: The victim of the assault has succumbed to their injuries. Homicide detectives are responding to take over the investigation. The roadway will remain closed for the next several hours while they process the scene. https://t.co/956q3buoPP — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) June 3, 2024

The other man was pronounced deceased after medical aid was rendered in between 6th and 7th streets, Tapley said. That man’s identity is expected to be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Tapley said an officer suffered minor injuries while attempting to detain the person of interest in connection with the assault. His condition was unknown, and it was not clear what charges he could face as homicide detectives continue their investigation.

I Street, between 6th and 7th streets, was expected to be closed for several hours as investigators canvas the area for evidence.