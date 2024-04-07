Man killed in overnight stabbing near Lincoln Street Bridge

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was killed in an overnight stabbing near the Lincoln Street Bridge.

According to Wichita Police Department Public Information Officer Kris Gupilan, officers were dispatched a little before 1 a.m. to the report of a cutting north of the Lincoln Street Bridge.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 43-year-old man with multiple fatal stab wounds along the Arkansas River just north of the Bridge.

Gupilan said an investigation revealed a group of people were walking along the river when they encountered the suspect, and the fatal stabbing happened.

Gupilan said multiple witnesses are cooperating with police.

“Officers are currently on the scene investigating it, there’s multiple witnesses that are being contacted and interviewed as we speak,” said Gupilan. “As of right now, we do not have a suspect in custody, but we do have promising leads following up with regard who the suspect is.”

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.

