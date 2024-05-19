Man killed in overnight shooting at convenience store, Columbia police say

A 46-year-old man was shot and killed overnight, the Columbia Police Department said Sunday.

He has not been publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the EZ Spot convenience store/gas station at 3213 Farrow Road, police said. That’s near the intersection with West Beltline Boulevard in the Colonial Heights area.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police. No other injuries were reported.

Police did not say if the shooting happened inside of the store, or elsewhere on the property.

There was no word about a shooter, or anyone else involved in the gunfire.

Although police said investigators are following leads about the shooting, no arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.