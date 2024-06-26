Man killed outside Holiday Day Inn Express in Elk Grove as police search for suspect

A man was gunned down Wednesday after an argument broke out at a hotel’s parking lot in Elk Grove, police said.

Officers were called about 10:15 p.m. to the Holiday Inn Express, on the 2400 block of Maritime Drive, after a caller reported a shooting. The man died at the scene, police said in a social media post.

Witnesses heard an argument before gunfire erupted and a vehicle speeding away from the scene.

Police have not announced a suspect description. The investigation is ongoing.