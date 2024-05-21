Man killed in Ogletown crash Monday night

A 72-year-old man from Newark died Monday night after being hit by a car, Delaware State Police said.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Route 4 (E. Chestnut Hill Road) and Salem Church Road in Ogletown just after 8:45 p.m. for reports of the wreck. There, police found the man dead.

According to state police, a 61-year-old woman was driving her Toyota Tundra on Route 4 when the man tried to cross the road from the center median. Police said he wasn't wearing reflective clothing or carrying a flashlight.

The woman swerved to try to avoid him, police said, but wasn't able to avoid hitting the man. She was uninjured.

Police will identify the man once family has been notified. The road was closed for about three hours as troopers investigated.

