Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man was killed in Pueblo on Wednesday evening, June 19, after he allegedly fired shots at officers in the parking lot of a north side business.

PPD told FOX21’s crew on the scene that officers responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 1400 block of Highway 50 on a report of a man with a weapon. Initially officers could not locate the car suspected to be involved with the report, but a short time later they found the car in the parking lot of the Popeye’s in the 1300 block of Highway 50.

PPD said officers contacted a man in the car and instructed him to show them his hands, but he did not follow officers’ instructions and allegedly began firing a gun at officers. PPD said several officers returned fire, and the suspect was declared dead on scene.

No officers were injured during the altercation.

PPD said all of the involved officers would be placed on administrative leave during the shooting investigation, and that the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office would be the lead investigative agency into the officer-involved shooting.

PPD does not believe any members of the public were present during the shooting, however they ask any witnesses to the incident to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502.

