Man killed in officer-involved shooting after domestic disturbance in west Lubbock

One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting stemming from a reported domestic disturbance Sunday evening in west Lubbock.

Police responded at 8:27 p.m. Sunday to a residence in the 3000 block of Valencia Avenue in response to the reported domestic disturbance, according to a statement from Lubbock police.

The call resulted in an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

No officers were injured. Police by late Sunday had not identified the man who was killed or other information about what prompted the violence as the investigation is ongoing.

