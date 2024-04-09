Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Roswell had murder warrant

Apr. 8—Roswell Police Department detectives fatally shot a man as they tried to arrest him on a murder warrant late last week.

The shooting occurred at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday on South Sunset Avenue, just north of West McGaffey Street in Roswell.

According to a RPD Facebook post, detectives saw Javier Harvey Salinas Jr., 27, driving a vehicle on South Sunset Avenue near West Poe Street.

Police had been looking for Salinas , who had a warrant for murder and other charges in connection with the fatal March 29 shooting of Nicolas Elijah Montoya, 21, in Roswell, the post states.

According to police, when detectives tried to stop Salinas, he sped north on South Sunset at nearly 100 mph before crashing into a yard outside apartments on South Sunset, a few blocks north of West McGaffey.

The Facebook post states Salinas Jr. exited the vehicle and began shooting at the detectives, who then returned fire and hit Salinas as they pursued him on foot. Salinas ran a short distance to a spot between two buildings, where he was found dead.

Other than Salinas, no one was injured during the incident, according to RPD.

Police say the shooting is being investigated by New Mexico State Police. Detectives who were at the scene during the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

NMSP spokesman Ray Wilson told the Journal in an email that a press release with an update on the case is coming.