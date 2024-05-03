Man killed in Northern California shooting. Arrest made after nearly 100-mph chase, deputies say

A shooting in Marysville on Thursday left a man dead as the suspect fled law enforcement, leading Yuba County sheriff’s deputies on a chase that reached speeds of nearly 100 mph before his arrest, Northern California authorities said.

Deputies were told about 3:15 p.m. of a shooting in front of a home near Remington Way and Silvergate Court during which a neighbor heard cries for help, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the residential neighborhood, the release said. His identity has not been released pending notification of family.

Witnesses described the suspect and his vehicle to deputies, who found him after canvassing the area. The suspect, Sunny Bavra, fled the area and a pursuit began, the news release said.

Deputies arrested the 45-year-old man after a 10-minute pursuit in which Bavra allegedly reached 95 mph. The suspect crashed his car and began to flee on foot before he was apprehended, the news release said.

Investigators did not know whether Bavra knew the victim. He was arrested on suspicion of homicide, evading police and several weapons charges, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office at 530-749-7777.