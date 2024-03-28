Man killed in Northeast Decatur drive-by shooting

Mar. 28—A drive-by shooting in the 900 block of 10th Avenue Northeast on Wednesday afternoon left a man dead, according to witnesses and Decatur police.

As of Wednesday evening no arrests had been made in the case and, pending family notification, the identity of the shooting victim had not been released.

Witnesses at the scene said the shooter's vehicle sped away after shots were fired.

Decatur Police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said police received a call shortly after 2 p.m. reporting a shooting involving a male victim. The victim was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital. Police then began securing a perimeter around the area.

Witnesses near the scene, who requested that their names not be used for fear of retribution from the at-large suspects, said they saw a tan-colored, four-door Chevrolet car approach the Alabama Farmers Co-op feed mill.

A young Black male walked out of the feed mill speaking on a cellphone, a witness said. According to the witness, he then walked to a nearby parking lot and then started walking on the roadway near 10th Avenue Northeast and Market Street.

A witness said the suspect's vehicle then passed the man and, after he walked back inside the building, the car waited for about five minutes and then made a U-turn. The witness said the victim walked back out of the building and shots were fired toward the victim from the vehicle.

A witness said multiple shots were fired from the driver's side of the vehicle, and the shots struck the victim.

Another witness said after shooting the victim, the car collided into a curb and damaged its fender as it raced the opposite way toward 10th Avenue and Church Street Northeast.

Two Crime Scene Investigation vehicles were parked on 10th Avenue Northeast on Wednesday afternoon, along with several Decatur police vehicles and some firetrucks.

Pieces of the fender were visible as they were marked with evidence tags by investigators.

Cardenas-Martinez said the investigation is being conducted as a homicide.

The Decatur City Schools Special Services Alternative Center on Church Street was placed on secure perimeter after the shooting, according to police, and DCS conducted a controlled release of students.

