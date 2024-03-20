Man killed in Northeast Austin apartment complex; shooter unidentified

A graphic map of Austin showing areas of the city where homicides occurred in 2024.

Police are investigating the Tuesday night homicide of a man at a Northeast Austin apartment complex and are still seeking the shooter.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex at 5800 Techni Center Drive. The victim, identified only as Hispanic, had "obvious signs of trauma" and was pronounced dead at the scene, officer Jeremy Fisher said at a news conference.

Authorities have preliminarily determined the homicide was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public, but Fisher still urged vigilance.

Police said anyone with information should contact the department's tip line, 512-974-TIPS. Information can be submitted anonymously via Capital Area Crime Stoppers online, austincrimestoppers.org, or by calling 512-472-8477.

https://maps.app.goo.gl/TRrF47ys7mXKMMmA7

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: No arrests made in Northeast Austin apartment complex homicide