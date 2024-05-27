Man killed in North Highlands shooting found in office complex lot, Sacramento deputies say

Homicide detectives on Monday morning were investigating the shooting death of a man who was found in a North Highlands office complex parking lot.

The deadly shooting was reported about 2:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Myrtle Avenue, between Roseville Road and Watt Avenue. The man who was killed was found near the rear entrance of a small office complex.

A 911 call reporting the shooting initially went to California Highway Patrol dispatchers before it was transferred to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. CHP officers were the first to arrive at the shooting scene and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies arrived moments later as CHP officers were providing first aid, sheriff’s officials announced in a news release. Medics from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District arrived shortly after and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene. Sheriff’s officials did not release any suspect description.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the fatal shooting to call the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.