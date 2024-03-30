Man killed in Mount Auburn shooting, police say

A man was killed in a Mount Auburn shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the report of a person shot in the 2000 block of Highland Avenue at approximately 2:15 a.m., according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel, who were also on scene, performed life-saving measures on the victim. However, the victim, later identified by police as 21-year-old Benjamin Addison, ultimately died at the scene.

Police have not made any arrests nor do they have any information on a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Benjamin Addison ID'd as victim in fatal Mount Auburn shooting