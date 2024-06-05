Man killed after motorcycle crashes into utility pole on Route 16 in Hopedale

HOPEDALE — A man died Tuesday night after he crashed his motorcycle into a utility pole on Mendon Street, authorities said.

The cause of the crash is not known, according to a press release from the Worcester County District Attorney's Office. Authorities say the motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified, crashed just before 10 p.m. near 183 Mendon St. (Route 16).

The man was taken by a medical rescue helicopter to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where he later died, authorities said.

The crash led to a portion of Route 16, from Westcott Road to Hammond Road, to be shut down for several hours so that investigators could conduct an accident reconstruction.

Authorities have not released any further information about the victim due to family notifications.

The crash is being investigated by the Hopedale Police Department and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council.

This article originally appeared on The Milford Daily News: Man killed in motorcycle crash on Mendon Street in Hopedale