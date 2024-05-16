Man killed by mortar-style fireworks in Westerly. What we know.
Westerly police are investigating the role fireworks may have played in the death of a 39-year-old man Sunday night.
David Ziegenfuss was killed in an incident involving the use of a mortar-type firework at a home on Pound Road where he was staying, said Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella.
No further information was available, Gingerella said Thursday.
What are mortar-style fireworks?
Mortar-type fireworks launch out of cylindrical tubes.
They were associated with most of the 11 fireworks-related deaths that took place in the U.S. 2022, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man killed by fireworks in Westerly, Rhode Island