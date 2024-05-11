Man killed in Modesto following argument, sheriff’s office says

(FOX40.COM) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a man was found dead on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of an argument and shots fired in Modesto.

Deputies said the homicide happened around 3 p.m. on Kerr Avenue, about a mile northwest of the Modesto City-County Airport.

According to the sheriff’s office, a citizen driving by the area noticed the man, put him in their vehicle, and drove him to a nearby hospital; however, the victim was declared dead by medical staff.

The victim has not been identified, but deputies said he was a white man in his mid-thirties.

The sheriff’s office said that parts of Kerr Avenue will be blocked for several hours as deputies continue their investigation.

