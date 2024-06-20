Man killed by Metro bus had alcohol, marijuana in system, per police report

Friends and family of Don "Irie" Williams release balloons from the Glenway Crossing Transit Center in Westwood on Wednesday to mark his death. Williams was hit and killed by a Metro bus on Tuesday.

Cincinnati police suspect Don “Irie” Willams had alcohol and marijuana in his system when he was hit and killed by a Metro bus on Tuesday.

In a traffic crash report released to The Enquirer on Thursday, the Cincinnati Police Department lists both, without detail, calling Williams’ condition “physically impaired.”

The report says Williams, 59, ran up to the side of a bus at the Glenway Crossing Transit around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday as it was pulling away.

Williams “started banging on the side of the bus before he fell to the ground,” the police report says. The right rear wheels of the bus then ran over Williams, it adds.

The report lists the speed of the bus as it departed as "undetermined."

Williams ran a cleaning business and was living in Columbus, family members told the Enquirer at a Wednesday memorial event. The oldest of six siblings with five children of his own, he visited Lexington and Cincinnati often and especially liked reggae events at Washington Park in Over-the Rhine, brother Herb Williams said.

More than 100 friends and family members of Don "Irie" Williams attend a Wednesday memorial service marking his death. Williams was hit and killed by a Metro bus in Westwood on Tuesday.

Williams loved to dance, sing and talk to people, according to family members. Irie, his nickname, means feeling good in Rastafari, Herb Williams said. “Good feeling,” he said. “That’s what he was to everybody.”

Briana Huff, 30, was driving the bus that hit Williams, according to the police report. She was not injured or impaired, the report said.

Huff could not be located for comment. Metro did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Enquirer has filed a records request for Huff’s personnel file.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Victim in Cincinnati Metro accident was impaired, police say