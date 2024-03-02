Man killed in Manistee crash

Mar. 1—MANISTEE — A 32-year-old Wellston man was killed in a rollover crash, Manistee County Sheriff's Office reported.

Dillon Miller was driving west at 5:45 a.m. Friday on M-55 in Stronach Township when his Buick veered, left the road and rolled several times before he was thrown from the driver's seat, Sheriff Brian Gutowski said.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

A portion of M-55 near Glen Oak and Horseshoe Bend roads closed for several hours during the initial investigation, but has since been reopened, Gutowski said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians Department of Public Safety, Mobile Medical Response EMS, Stronach Township Fire/EMS, Norman Township Fire/EMS, the Manistee County Medical examiner's Office and the Mason County Sheriff's Office.