Man killed in Lebanon shooting Monday

Jun. 18—Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting in Lebanon on Monday.

Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell identified the man as 63-year-old Andrew Rainey, of Lebanon.

The Lebanon Communications Center received multiple 911 calls Monday around 11:54 a.m. reporting a shooting at the state Route 48 North bypass and U.S. 42 intersection.

One of the callers identified himself as the person who fired the gun and said he would be standing next his vehicle with his gun holstered while he waited for police, according to the Lebanon Division of Police.

When officers arrived, they found the man who identified himself as the shooter as well as a man, later identified as Rainey, lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The shooter was detained for questioning, and Rainey was transported to Atrium Medical Center, where he died later that day.

Police are working to collect evidence and are continuing to investigate, Fornshell said. Once the investigation is complete, the prosecutor's office will review the evidence to determine if charges will be presented to a grand jury.

