The Man Who Killed Joe McKnight In Broad Daylight Was Released From Custody Without Charges

Former NFL player Joe McKnight was gunned down in New Orleans on Thursday. The only silver lining was police arrested the alleged shooter, 54-year-old Ronald Gasser, who handed his gun over to police at the scene. A witness had this to say to NOLA.com about the incident.

A witness, who declined to give her name, said she was leaving a store in the area when she saw a man at the intersection yelling at another man, who was trying to apologize. The man who was yelling shot the other man more than once, she said. She said the shooter shot the man, stood over him and said “I told you don’t you f— with me.” Then he fired again, she said.

It’s a tragedy, but at least police had a witness to the incident and the apparent shooting stayed at the scene.





Yet for some reason, Gasser was released from custody without being charged Friday for reasons that escape me and maybe even NOLA.com, which didn’t really explain why this guy is out walking free today.

Ronald Gasser, the man authorities say shot and killed former NFL player Joe McKnight, was released from custody overnight without being charged, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office authorities said Friday morning (Dec. 2). Gasser, 54, has not been formally charged, said JPSO spokesman Col. John Fortunato. As the investigation into McKnight’s death continues, Fortunato asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact department homicide detectives at 504-364-5393.

Is it wrong that I want to dial that number and read the original NOLA.com story to whoever answers?

“What information do you have about the shooting?”

“Dateline: New Orleans. OK, so this woman in this story details very clearly that this guy opened fire and…”



Even if they can’t find the witness, don’t they have Gasser’s gun? Can’t they match the bullets to the gun? Aren’t there cameras everywhere in 2016? Can’t you hold him longer than 18 hours?

Oh well. I guess we’ll never know why more and more people have a hard time trusting the police.

(NOLA.com)