Man killed in Houston County motorcycle crash Wednesday

May 2—BROWNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A Wisconsin man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a car Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Houston County.

A 2023 Ducati motorcycle was northbound on Minnesota Highway 26 near Brownsville, Minnesota, when it collided with a 2013 Ford Fusion driving southbound around 8:45 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report.

The motorcycle rider, Cameron Nicholas Sokolik, 23, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, died in the crash.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, Kathleen Marie Grangaard, 45, of Waukon, Iowa, was not injured.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office, Hokah Police Department, Brownsville Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance also responded to the scene.