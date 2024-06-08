Man killed in hit-and-run crash just after being released from jail in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. — An investigation is underway on Saturday afternoon after a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a man who had recently been released from jail in Joliet.

According to police, the crash unfolded just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of West Washington Street and West Jefferson Street, less than a quarter of a mile from the Will County Adult Detention Facility.

Officers responded to a report of a hit and run in the area and when they arrived on scene they found the victim lying on the ground at the intersection.

A witness later told police that the man had been hit by a semi-truck with an attached trailer that was passing through the area.

The victim was later pronounced dead on the scene, due to injuries sustained in the crash.

According to police, the semi was traveling southbound at the time of the crash and continued driving after hitting the victim.

Officers later learned that the victim, who has not yet been identified, had been released from the Will County Adult Detention Facility just before the crash.

Police say a search for the driver involved is now underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3100 or dial 911.

